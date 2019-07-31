Dorchester County District Two hosts job fair

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – It’s hard to believe, but school will soon be in session.

On Wednesday night, schools across Dorchester County hosted a job fair to meet staffing needs.

25 schools serve students in Dorchester County District Two.

According to the district, new staff are recruited year round to fill positions.

This week, over 100 individuals registered for the job fair.

Currently, the school district has opens for teachers, nurses, transportation and food service workers.

This year, the school district is on the look out for substitutes to fill positions when staff members are absent.

School leaders were present to interview candidates and to answer questions.

Depending on the school, open positions may need filling immediately. Other candidates are being screened for the future.

“Even if the school is fully staffed at this point in time those principals will still be there to meet candidates and talk with them just to try to be proactive,” says Pat Raynor, Public Information Officer for Dorchester District Two .

The event took place from three this afternoon until six.

For folks in the county who were unable to make it, there’s still an option for you to submit an application online You can visit the link here for more information.