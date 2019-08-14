Dorchester District Two School members spend a day in the classroom

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Educators and faculty staff in Dorchester County School Two spent the day in a classroom on Wednesday.

From seven o’clock until three in the afternoon, school staff members were in class learning new ways to better educate, protect and understand their students.

“The best way to learn is in the classroom,” said Keirstan Harris, an Ashley Ridge High School teacher.

Each year, principals, teachers, coaches and nurses who attend ‘Learning By Design’ attend classes as students.

“Our students come to us with a multitude of challenges to different situations and issues, and so the more we can give our educators tools in our tool box to be able to use to the most effective nature, is what we try to do,” said Dr. Kenneth Wilson, Director of Staff Development and Teacher Evaluation.

Teachers can pick from more than 500 training seminars at Summerville and Ashley Ridge High Schools.

“We have those that deal with direct instruction, we have those that deal with safety, those that deal with mental health, and other social emotional issues,” explained Wilson.

These sessions provide facility members with essential learning like combatting an active threat, understanding student emotions, as well as study tips and hacks.

“They’re learning what signs to look for in students as well as adults and what the appropriate responses are. In some cases, they’re learning what the actual protocol is for our district,” said Wilson.

For first-time teachers or experienced ones, participants say the takeaways are numerous.

“Whether you’ve been teaching one year or 23 years, you get to learn from the experience of others which is so important,” said Harris. “We have so many good teachers in this district that have years and years of experience—that is invaluable to the rest of us.”