Dorchester County DNR officer honored by National Wild Turkey Federation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) on Monday named a Dorchester County Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer as their Wildlife Officer of the Year.

PFC Tanner Riley has been with DNR since 2017. His tenor has been marked by numerous achievements, including currently serving as the Vice President of the SC Wildlife Enforcement Officers’ Association and being named the 2020 Statewide Officer of the Year by DNR.

During 2020, Riley recorded 26 public presentations “for a variety of initiatives geared towards engaging the community.”

He logged 448 hours of night patrol over 2020 and was involved in 245 case, “many of which had to do with individuals egregiously abusing wildlife laws.”

Riley’s latest award, the NWTF Wildlife Officer of the Year Award, “is given to individuals that have excelled and demonstrated exceptional performance in the following areas: teamwork and innovation, excellence and innovation, attitude and leadership, and achievements and accomplishments.”

Riley said that he is “very honored and thankful to receive [the] incredible award,” going on to credit his family for inspiring him and enabling him to do his job:

“I have had an incredible role model in my father, who is a captain with our department… I have grown up seeing the joy this career has brought my dad and knew that I wanted to be a SC game warden… I am lucky to have such an incredible wife who has supported me as I started this career and is always understanding when I’m out late or gone early working on cases.”

NWTF CEO Becky Humphries said that Riley was chosen because he “enforces the laws that are vital to the protection of wildlife and its habitat, and exceeds the call of duty by working to introduce people of all walks of life to the outdoors.”