Dorchester County EMS gets new and improved look

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County EMS is getting an updated wardrobe this week.

Provided

The new and improved uniforms are equipped with functional updates such as:

Contrasting high-visibility colors

Reflective material on sleeves

Reflective department name on the back of each shirt

Advanced chitosante nanotechnology

Vented side panels for hot weather

Breathable, moisture wicking, fast drying, odor resistant fabric

UPF 50 UV protection

Director of Dorchester County EMS, Doug Warren, explained that “the deciding factor in making the change to the new uniforms was the reflective markings that will provide enhanced visibility of our life-saving paramedics while working active scenes.”

The navy blue uniforms will replace the old white uniforms on Friday.