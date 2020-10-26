Dorchester County EMS gets new and improved look

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County EMS is getting an updated wardrobe this week.
The new and improved uniforms are equipped with functional updates such as:
Contrasting high-visibility colors
- Reflective material on sleeves
- Reflective department name on the back of each shirt
- Advanced chitosante nanotechnology
- Vented side panels for hot weather
- Breathable, moisture wicking, fast drying, odor resistant fabric
- UPF 50 UV protection
Director of Dorchester County EMS, Doug Warren, explained that “the deciding factor in making the change to the new uniforms was the reflective markings that will provide enhanced visibility of our life-saving paramedics while working active scenes.”
The navy blue uniforms will replace the old white uniforms on Friday.