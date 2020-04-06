Dorchester County expected to extend ‘state of emergency’ declaration, waive some convenience fees

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County are expected to extend the current State of Emergency declaration when County Council meets Monday evening.

The county issued the emergency declaration on March 16 and it was supposed to remain active until April 13th.

Council will also consider waiving convenience fees for certain online transactions through April 30th.

County officials say extending the declaration and waiving fees line up with the closing of schools and a vast majority of residents being out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.