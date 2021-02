DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County officials say that the district is experiencing phone and internet outages county wide.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that there is no impact to 911 lines, and residents should still call 911 in emergency situations.

Non-emergency numbers are not impacted either. DCSO says that residents in the lower county should call 843-873-5111 and residents in the upper county should call 843-563-351.