Dorchester County Family Court closes after possible COVID-19 exposure

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Family Court is closed until further notice after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The court, which is located at the Troy Knight Judicial Center near Summerville, will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing.

County officials say family court staff will be available by phone and email, during normal business hours. However, there may be a delayed response due to offsite connectivity issues.

Court Filings will be accepted through a drop box near the entrance to the Judicial Center. The county also noted that all filings submitted via the drop box will be quarantined for 48-hours.

Once the quarantine period has ended, the filings will be date stamped with the date they were received, and court staff will then process the documents.

Dorchester County Family Court plans to reopen on Tuesday, December 22, but that is subject to change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES