Dorchester County Family Court temporarily closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government on Tuesday announced that the Dorchester County Family Court at the Troy Knight Judicial Center will be closed for the remainder of the week, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The time will be used to thoroughly clean and sanitize the facilities.

Dorchester County Government said that Family Court staff “will be available via phone and email during normal business hours,” however there may be a delayed response time.

Additionally, court filings can be submitted “via email and/or via the drop box near the entrance to the Judicial Center.”

In-person hearings scheduled for this week “will be rescheduled for the earliest date available.”

The facility is expected to open Monday.