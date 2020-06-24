Dorchester County, Fetter Health Care to provide COVID-19 mobile testing this week

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mobile testing for COVID-19 will take place this week in Dorchester County.

If you need to be tested for possible coronavirus, there are two more options on Thursday and Friday.

Dorchester County and Fetter Health are partnering for testing Thursday, June 25th at Faith Assembly of God. Faith Assembly is located at 3001 Landing Parkway, North Charleston.

The testing takes place there from 10AM until 3PM.

You can also get tested on Friday, June 26th at Old Fort Baptist Church. Old Fort is located at 10505 Dorchester Road.

Testing there also takes place from 10AM-3PM.

Each site will offer walk up and drive-thru testing. They will be doing diagnostic/viral tests, not antibody testing.

You are encouraged to visit FetterCOVID19Screening.org or call 18003657410. They can prescreen you and give you a code to cut down on your wait time.