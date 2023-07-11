LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County leaders will cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new $3.3 million fire station that is designed to improve service to the Oakbrook community.

The Ladson Road Fire and EMS Station, which is located on Ladson Road near Midland Parkway, was designed with cutting-edge features and technology to allow for quicker emergency response when you call 9-1-1.

Dorchester County Fire and Rescue leaders say the station is equipped with heated bays for all-season training and exercises. A decontamination entrance will allow for better safety of the employees and help to prevent the spread of hazardous materials.

This is also the department’s first station to be fully integrated with smart technology. A new automated dispatch system was included in the construction of the building.

Bay expansion opportunities were included in the new station’s overall design and construction as well.

Officials say they believe the station will undoubtedly enhance its ability to serve and protect residents in the community, especially those in the Oakbrook area.

This station was funded through the Oak Brook Tax Increment Financing District. The TIF Limited Obligation Bonds, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act Funds, were used to pay for the facility.