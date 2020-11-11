Dorchester County fire truck, Battalion chief vehicle involved in crash on US 17A Wednesday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two emergency vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester County.

A Dorchester County Fire Rescue truck and a Battalion chief’s truck were involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle on US Highway 17 A near Summers Drive around 1:00 p.m., according to according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say the chief’s truck was struck by the vehicle.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the chief, and no word on injuries to those in the third vehicle.

The roadway closed while Highway Patrol investigated the crash. It has since reopened.