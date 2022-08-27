DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Republican Party will host its second annual Faith, Family & Freedom Dinner on Saturday night.

According to Dorchester County GOP, the event will be the largest gathering of Republicans in the Lowcountry.

The dinner is sold out and expecting over 300 guests.

Speakers include:

Lt. Governor Pamela Evette

Congresswoman Nancy Mace

7th Congressional District Nominee Russell Fry

State Superintendent Nominee Ellen Weaver

6th CD Nominee Duke Buckner

7th Congressional District Nominee, Russell Fry will be the keynote speaker for the event.

The dinner will take place on August 27 at Bud Knights Party Barn.