DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a new job? You’ll want to visit this hiring event in Dorchester County.

The ‘accelerated hiring event’ offers same-day, on-site interviews.

Representatives from multiple departments within the county will be available to answer questions about open positions.

The event takes place on March 16 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dress to impress and bring your resume.