DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Agencies across Dorchester County gathered Thursday for a tabletop exercise aimed at preparation and response to a possible emergency.

While public information officers work with incidents and emergencies daily, they focused on a large-scale emergency scenario to work together to form a joint information system. It allowed roles and responsibilities to be divided among each other to better protect the community.

“An incident is always ongoing and it changes as time goes on- how would those duties and responsibilities change; how would they problem solve and deconflict if there was an issue. And really, how would they work together to communicate and make sure the public is best informed,” said Thomas McNeal, director of Emergency Management in Dorchester County. “

Public information officers are trained through classes with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and by exercises like the ones completed Thursday, where they get to practice and learn from each other.