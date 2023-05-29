ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester County Council unveiled a new veterans monument during a Memorial Day ceremony in St. George on Monday.

The event at Davis-Bailey Park included the Posting of the Colors by the Honor Guard of the 628th Force Support Squadron of Joint Base Charleston and a wreath-laying in honor of fallen service members and those missing in action.

The ceremony also featured a keynote address given by Summer resident, Dr. Tom Riddick, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Captain who served for over twenty years.





Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler with Ret. USMC Captain Dan Poling

Organizers said establishing a monument to honor fallen soldiers in Dorchester County was a priority for councilmembers.

“It’s important because I don’t want people to forget,” Councilwoman Harriet Holman said. “Now, every time someone comes to the park, they can read the inscriptions on this wonderful monument that tells us not to forget those fallen ones, not to forget the ones that sacrificed and gave it all for their country.”

A local World War II and Korean War veteran, Dan Poling, was also in attendance at Monday’s ceremony.