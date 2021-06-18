Dorchester County hosting annual hurricane preparedness expo

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Government on Saturday will host a hurricane preparedness expo.

The event will be held at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 9600 Dorchester Road in Summerville from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Representatives from the National Weather Services, insurance agencies, and emergency responders will be on hand to help residents make sure they are ready for hurricane season.

Dorchester County Government says it is important for residents to know evacuation routes/zones, have supply kits ready, and remember to include pets in disaster planning.