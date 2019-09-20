Dorchester County is looking to hire fulltime 911 dispatcher positions

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill five fulltime 911 dispatch positions.

They say they need to accommodate the growth of the county.

Those interested must be 18-years-old or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent or GED.

Currently, they train on EMS, fire and law enforcement dispatch.

“I think the best part about being a dispatcher is being able to help the community, help your citizens,” said Portia Pryor, Dispatch Training Supervisor for Dorchester County. “It can be your friends, your family members, people you know, people you don’t know, or people you know and just being able to help them.”

If you are interested in applying, please click here.