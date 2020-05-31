Dorchester County issues State of Emergency

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County has issued a State of Emergency, to remain in place from 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until further notice.

Also effective until further notice is a nightly curfew from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Exceptions will be made for residents and business owners traveling to or from work, according to the county.

County Chairman, George Bailey, said he is “appreciative of County Council for taking a proactive approach for the betterment of our community and the safety of our residents and business owners.”