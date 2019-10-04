Dorchester County judge sentences man to 20 years in prison for kidnapping

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on kidnapping and domestic violence charges.

According to Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Dale Jetter was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred over a five-day period in March of last year. He was initially arrested on March 11, 2018.

Jetter will be transferred to the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.