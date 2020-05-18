Dorchester County launches online marriage license application

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Couples living in Dorchester County can now apply for a marriage license online.

Dorchester County officials announced the launch of the probate court’s new online marriage license application on Monday.

The goal is to reduce person-to-person contact amid the coronavirus pandemic now that government offices have reopened.

“I am very excited about our online marriage license application process. It will streamline services for our couples,” said Dorchester County Probate Judge, Mary Blunt. “They can complete the application in their own home, without having to drive to the Courthouse. This will also reduce exposure and keep our staff and our couples safe.”

To complete the online application, visit DorchesterCountySC.gov/marriage. Couples should have scanned PDF copies of each applicant’s social security card and valid state issued or military ID.

After submitting the online application, couples must pay the $60 non-refundable application fee by one of the below methods:

1. Cashier Check or Money Order payable to “Dorchester County Probate Court” by mail to the below address. Note: Mail will be quarantined for 24-hours upon delivery.

Dorchester County Probate Court

5200 East Jim Bilton Blvd.

St. George, SC 29477

2. In-Person cash payment at the Dorchester County Probate Court.

Personal and business checks will not be accepted.

You can learn more about this process and the requirements, as well as submit your own application on Dorchester County’s website.