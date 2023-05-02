SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County this week approved a proposal requiring developers to follow specific preservation rules when it comes to the sale of the county services building.

Under the rules, the property owner will have to keep the historic county hospital look, preserve the Veterans’ Memorial, and give that memorial to the county.

There will also be a civic park created on the property – this, too, will be given to the county.

The property owner will be required to get public feedback on the building’s future.

The proposal passed 5 to 1 with one member of county council absent.