DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes may impact how you elect Dorchester District 2 school board members.

Chairmen from both the county Democratic and Republican parties joined together for a press conference in Summerville on Wednesday sharing their support for changing the Dorchester District 2 school board from at-large to single-member districts.

“You have leadership from the Democratic party, you have leadership from the community, and you have leadership from the Republican party — and we are here today to see that it’s time for Dorchester 2 to have single-member districts for the school board,” said Steven Wright, Chairman of the Dorchester Republican Party.

Right now, if four seats are open in Dorchester District 2, everyone in that district will vote. The four candidates who get the most votes in the district win.

In a single-member district scenario, Dorchester District 2 would be divided up based on population, and candidates would run in the district where they live.

Supporters of the change believe more of the district would be represented.

“By adopting a single-member district, we will be able to break up the geographic monopoly that holds a stranglehold on our school board now,” said Wright.

“I do want to welcome Republicans in supporting single-member district because Democrats have been supporting this for over 40 years. It was a mainstay, a major piece of the Voting Rights Act of 1965,” said Richard Hayes chairman of the Dorchester Democratic Party.

Louis Smith, a former school board candidate, said single-member districts will allow people to spend less money when they run for office.

“This is amazing that we come together with coalesced as a community,” said Lewis, who is the executive director of the Community Resource Center.

School Board member Kellie Bates supports the change.

“I am the first to represent the North Charleston area. I believe that the system we currently have in place is a lot of the reason that that’s taken so long and as long as it has to have representation,” she said.

Officials believe it could also lead to more minorities being represented on the board.

Meanwhile, school board member Justin Farnsworth says he believes the current at-large voting works.

“We have board members who have to look out for the equity for every single school,” he said.

The Dorchester County legislative delegation will hold hearings on the issue in the coming weeks, possibly by the end of February. Any change would have to be made by the statehouse and signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

“We need this legislation to pass this year so we can draw the districts and we can elect representatives by district in 2024.”

Leaders said they would like to see the governor sign this change as soon as May.