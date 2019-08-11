Dorchester County learning center to help students figure out their career path

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The summer is almost over, which means that kids are getting ready to go back to school.

One Lowcountry center in Dorchester County is trying to help students figure out the right career path.

Dorchester’s Multi-District Career Center is free for students in the county.

The goal is to train young people to fill gaps of the retiring workforce.

Students can take multiple programs prior to graduation like law enforcement or construction.

This gives students the option to start work right after graduation.

Depending on the program, students can also receive certain certifications by the time they graduate.

The school says Charleston has nearly 35,000 jobs that need to be filled with skilled labor.