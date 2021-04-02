Dorchester County man charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of minors

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday announced the arrest of Anthony Nicolas Strollo (25) on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

The Summerville man is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 200 years in prison.

CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Strollo, who possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.