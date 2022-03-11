MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man was sentenced Wednesday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old from Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

John Fink, 31, of Dorchester County, was sentenced to 18 years in prison followed by four years of probation, according to the sheriff’s office. He was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson on charges of kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fink will be required to register as a sex offender.

Fink met the 13-year-old victim online and drove from his Summerville home and picked up the girl from her home before driving back to Summerville, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was reported missing April 15 by family members after last being seen walking down a dirt road in the Wallace community. On April 16, the teen was located in the Charleston area, according to deputies.

According to deputies, Fink admitted to picking up the victim, taking her back to his home, and sexually assaulting her.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office thanked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Summerville Police Department for assisting in the investigation.