DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Lowcountry men are facing charges in unrelated cases regarding the sexual exploitation of minors, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Anton Christopher Lelingis, 42, of Ladson was arrested on June 30 and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Richard Keith O’Brien, 46, of Harleyville was arrested on July 6 and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the AG’s Office, authorities opened investigations into Lelingis and O’Brien after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators reportedly found that both men distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.