NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County North Charleston Library will open to the public Saturday on Patriot Boulevard.

Dorchester County Government will hold a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m.

10,000-square-feet will be dedicated as a Public Library branch for the people of North Charleston.

A separate 5,000-square-foot area will serve as a joint-use space with Fort Dorchester High School featuring STEM labs, media centers, and study rooms.

The complete project had an overall budget of $6.2 million, with $1.1 million funded by Dorchester District 2.

The Dorchester County North Charleston Library will open to the public on Saturday. The community is invited to visit the library, meet staff, and get a library card from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The new library is located at 8620 Patriot Boulevard, just past the North Charleston Aquatic Center and Fort Dorchester High School.