DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in Dorchester County to ensure emergency officials can communicate even if the traditional radio system stops working during a disaster like a hurricane.

Dorchester County officials spend the day installing equipment on top of a water tower next to the Walmart distribution facility off Highway 78 that can help with communication efforts during an emergency.

“We’re installing two antennas for our HAM radio system, which is our amateur radio emergency services communication system,” said Brett Lantz, an engineer for Dorchester County Emergency Management. “Should the normal system go down, we rely on that to communicate with our first responders.”

Crews climbed to the top of the 226-foot tower and then pieces of the antenna system were pulled up to be installed at the top of the tower. It will help the county expand its radio coverage.

“The repeater site will help close the gap that we’ve identified in amateur communications from Columbia to as far as Charleston,” he said.

The county learned about the need for this after Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

“An after-action report that came from Hurricane Ian and amateur radio operators in Florida. They had to operate, they were the only source of communications for approximately five days before the mobile units could come in and reestablish normal communications.”

Using HAM radio volunteers, and even volunteer equipment, improves communications during an emergency while also saving taxpayer dollars.

“The Dorchester Amateur Radio Team, also known as DART, is a viable volunteer group of team members that work directly for the Emergency Operations Center, should we activate,” said Lantz.

And they need more help and volunteers for the DART team.

“If anyone’s interested in learning about becoming a HAM radio operator, a HAM technician class will be held very soon in Dorchester County,” Lantz said.

Those interested can click here for more information.