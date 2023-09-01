DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency personnel in Dorchester County went door-to-door on Friday warning residents who live along the Edisto River about expected significant flooding that may occur over the next few days.

It’s due to the increased storm water that was received in the northern portion of the county as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the area.

“With the potential of the Edisto River reaching flooding state later in the week, it’s important for us to make sure we’re making contact with citizens along the river to make sure they have awareness of the possible incident to follow,” said Thomas McNeal, who serves as Dorchester Emergency Management Director.

Dorchester County officials say water levels are expected to rise 13ft-15ft. Dorchester County’s first responders are carefully monitoring the situation and will notify the public if any evacuations are necessary.

Several dozen people were out today, stopping by homes along the river.

“Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and Dorchester County Fire and Rescue, and their mission today is to go knock on doors along the river and inform the public as to the potential dangers,” said McNeal.

Even today you can see the Edisto River’s water level is getting much higher than normal. At the T Coke Weeks Boat Landing, the water has already completely covered the landing. You can’t see the boat ramp at all, and the dock is now surrounded by water.

Officials left door hangers at the homes of people who were not home. And they asked residents at each home if anyone there is elderly or has mobility or other health issues, so officials will already know how to respond if the flooding becomes dangerous.

“In 2015 we had a major flood and we notified citizens along the Edisto about the probable flooding. The problem was, we figured we did it at such a time as the flooding had already started. So, we want to kind of be proactive this time to notify citizens about what’s coming up and let them prepare adequately,” explained Chief Deputy Sam Richardson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our main mission, if needed, is to get in the water and move some assets. We have high water vehicles and boats we can get in those areas that are not easily accessible by regular means,” said Dorchester County Fire and Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson.

Everyone is hoping nobody ends up needing help at all. But they will be there if they do.

Officials say they believe the Edisto River may crest at some point on Tuesday.

Residents can prepare ahead of time by filling their own sandbags. You can find self-serve sandbag filling stations at:

Dorchester County Fire Station 12 – Givhans: 1475 Highway 61

Ridgeville, SC 29472

Ridgeville, SC 29472 Dorchester County Fire Station 15 – Grover: 3336 Wire Road

St. George, SC 29477

A limited amount of bags are available. Please bring your own shovel if you plan on heading to one of these stations.