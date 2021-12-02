Dorchester County parents concerned about protocols for out-of-town extra-curricular events

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Some Dorchester County parents are upset about Dorchester District Two (DD2) protocol for out of town extra-curricular events.

Parents of students on the Ashley Ridge wrestling team took their concerns to the district office on Thursday, unhappy that protocol prohibits overnight stays.

Sharon Maralit, who has two kids on the Ashley Ridge wrestling team, says that the protocol could inhibit kids from competing in certain events.

“We’re just concerned about them not being able to travel to tournaments and be able to stay overnight if it calls for that… If the state tournament takes place… in Anderson, then we would not be able to compete there at state.”

Although the issue was not discussed at the meeting parents attended Thursday, Board Chair Gail Hughes addressed their concerns.

“[This] is something that is not within the board’s realm of responsibility,” Hughes said. She continued, saying “we would like for you to continue to work with the district and speak with them on this.”

District leadership is expected to discuss the concerns and possible changes to protocol at a meeting on Monday.