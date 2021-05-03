Dorchester County passes motion to change approval process for speed bumps

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council on Monday passed the third reading of an ordinance to amend the approval process for adding speed bumps to roads in some neighborhoods.

The ordinance states that in order for speed bumps to be added, the street must be a two-way street in a residential neighborhood and 85% of residents must sign a petition requesting the bumps.

The need for more speed bumps was expressed by many residents that live on streets like Tyvola Drive in Summerville. They say other measures — like police patrol — don’t do enough to deter speeding.

