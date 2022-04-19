DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Council on Monday passed a strategic plan to improve safety in the community.

Over the next three years, seven county departments will work together to advance safety programs and improve outcomes in key areas.

According to the plan’s vision statement, the goal is “continuous improvement to better the quality of life for our citizens and visitors built on efficient, equitable, and effective public safety programs.”

Participating departments include the County Administrator’s Office, Consolidated Dispatch Center, Coroner’s Office, Emergency Management Department, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Rescue, and Sheriff’s Office.

The departments will focus on the following areas of improvement:

Human Capital – Recruiting qualified candidates to serve the public.

Technology – Improving “operational coordination and decision-making processing by leveraging the latest technology, a variety of data sources, and evidence.”

Infrastructure – Providing appropriate facilities to meet public safety needs.

Community Relations – Achieving and maintaining a high level of trust with citizens.

Interdepartmental Collaboration – Improving information sharing among departments and with other organizations.

Click here to read the full plan.