Dorchester County provides storm-ready tips for residents

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As severe storms move across the area on Thursday, leaders and Dorchester County want to make it easier for you to report storm damage and power outages.

Earlier in the day, county leaders asked residents to secure outdoor furniture and loose items that could become projectiles during strong winds.

“Residents who live in mobile or manufactured homes and feel unsafe should seek shelter with family or friends until the storm has passed,” the county said.

Should your home or business suffer any structural damage, you can report it through the county’s online form by clicking here.

They say a residential structure is defined as living quarters, occupied outbuildings and/or attached garages.

Downed trees and storm-related road issued should be reported to the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-873-5111. “9-1-1 should only be utilized to save a life, report a fire, or a crime,” officials say.

Power outages should be reported to the utility companies, even if you see outages have already been recorded in your area.

County leaders say all public safety, public works, and water and sewer departments are standing by ready to respond if needed.