Dorchester County Public Works cleans up the last of Hurricane Dorian debris and waits for FEMA reinbursement

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Imagine for a moment what 30,000 cubic yards of debris looks like.

It’s enough to fill about 10 Olympic size pools and its the amount of hurricane debris leftover from Dorian in Dorchester County.

Crews in the Lowcountry have finished cleaning up debris from Dorian.

Even though all the debris is cleaned up, they say that they have more to do.

According to the county an additional 10,000 cubic yards of debris was estimated from the cleanup

With all that extra debris comes a much higher cost for removal.

The Dorchester County Public Works Department says that they will receive a 75% reimbursement from FEMA once all the debris is properly disposed of and relocated.

Unfortunately, the extra debris is more than they’ve anticipated.

On Tuesday night, Dorchester County Public Works asked the county council for some extra money for the extra amount of debris.

The council had granted them over 200,000 dollars for cleanup

The Public Works Department says the amount will help them maintain and dispose of this debris until FEMA can reimburse them.

In the meantime, residents are at least glad the worst of the storm has been picked up, especially off the roads

“It’s annoying when you drive because there’s debris everywhere. You might even get a flat tire so that’s the one thing when it comes to hurricanes,” says resident Zach Taylor.

If you have debris left on your property, you can click the link here to learn how to remove it.