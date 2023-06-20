DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Emergency Management received an $11,000 donation from Duke Energy on Tuesday to help keep track of weather conditions throughout the county.

“It’s a game-changer for us,” said Thomas McNeal, Dorchester Director of Emergency Management. “As far as funding the project, to bring in and place around the country weather stations that will assist us in knowing what’s happening with weather in the county.”

Duke Energy presented a check to Dorchester County which will be used to place five weather stations at sites around the community, allowing officials to know temperatures, wind speeds, or collect rain data at the various locations.

“Dorchester County Emergency Management was a winner of one of the 32 grants that we gave out this year,” explained Rick Jiran, Duke Energy VP of Local Government and Community Relations.

Duke gave out about $500,000 total to emergency management departments across the state. They will be used, not just during storms, but even on sunny days.

“These weather stations will also help us with things like schools. Is it safe for students to be out practicing? Is it too hot? Is it safe for them to have recess outdoors? It will give them a better feel and have trusted weather stations to look at,” said McNeal.

“We give over $2 million in grants throughout the year in South Carolina as just part of what we do. It is just ingrained in our culture,” Jiran added.

The donation from Duke Energy will arrive by the month’s end. The county will then decide on locations for the weather stations.