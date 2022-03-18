DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to learn more about the level of disaster preparedness among residents.

The Community Preparedness Survey asks questions about residents’ level of concern and planning regarding disasters.

Questions like “do you feel prepared for a disaster?” and “do you believe a manmade/natural disaster is likely to impact you in the future?” help officials determine how much residents worry about disasters, while questions like “have you recently assembled an emergency kit?” and “do you know your Hurricane Evacuation Zone?” provide a clearer picture of how prepared residents are.

Dorchester County said that the survey results will be used to “guide future Emergency Management Department public outreach and education strategies.”

Respondents are also able to provide suggestions for how Dorchester County Emergency Management can better assist residents and businesses in preparing for disasters.

Click here to take the survey.