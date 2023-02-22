DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A repeat sex offender from Dorchester County has been sentenced to eight years in prison, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Stephen Christopher Sisk pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Feb. 16 in a Dorchester County courtroom.

According to the attorney general, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Sisk after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said Sisk confessed to downloading, viewing, and possessing child sexual abuse material, and a subsequent search of his computer revealed approximately 270 images of such material.

Sisk had previously been convicted of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was sentenced to 10 years suspended to eight years in prison followed by two years of probation and will be registered as a Tier III sex offender.

