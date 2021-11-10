Dorchester County Republic Party censures Lindsey Graham over infrastructure vote

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Republican Party recently sent a letter to Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) admonishing him for his vote in favor of the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Graham voted in favor of the bill months ago, but it only recently passed through the House of Representatives. President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law on Monday.

The censure letter claims that the $1.2 trillion bill only allocates $110 billion to things like roads and bridges, “but nothing to secure our borders, while the remainder is dedicated to progressive agenda goals like electric cars, buses, and charging stations, subways, western water storage, environmental cleanup, [and] broadband for low-income communities, rewarding Democratic constituencies.”

Based on that reasoning, the party claims that “Senator Graham’s votes to support the Infrastructure Bill violate the SCGOP platform and the trust of those who sent him to Congress to exercise fiscal restraint and advocate conservative principles.”

The letter was sent to Senator Tim Scott and Representative Nancy Mace as well, who both voted against the passage of the bill.