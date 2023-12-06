DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Dorchester County are seeking the community’s opinion on greenspace and recreational sites.

A new survey released by the Dorchester County Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission is looking for feedback that will help shape future greenspace projects as part of the county’s Greenbelt Master Plan.

County officials said the initiative stems from the allocation of Greenbelt funding following the 2022 One Percent Transportation Sales and Use Tax Referendum.

According to the county, the primary objective of the Master Plan is to preserve, acquire, and enhance green spaces alongside recreational sites within Dorchester County.

“Community involvement is pivotal in creating a plan that resonates with the needs and desires of our residents. This survey serves as a preliminary tool in understanding the community’s priorities regarding green spaces,” said Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars.

Residents have until January 5, 2024, to take the survey.