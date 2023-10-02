DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County leaders want to hear from the community about the future of its roadways.

The county will hold a series of Complete Streets Workshops this month with the goal of developing a countywide policy that will make streets safer, accessible, and accommodate drivers, walkers, and cyclers.

“Complete Streets is an approach that ensures streets are designed to accommodate all modes of transportation while promoting safety, health, and sustainability within our communities,” the county said. “The County recognizes the importance of involving our residents in the decision-making process, and these workshops provide an excellent opportunity for community members to share their thoughts and ideas.”

“We believe that everyone’s voice matters when it comes to shaping the future of our community’s streets. These workshops are an opportunity for us to work together to create safer, more accessible streets for all,” said Dorchester County Chairman Todd Friddle.

The first Complete Streets Workshop will take place on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Alston Middle School (500 Bryan Street, Summerville). Attendees are asked to use the driveway entrance off Hwy. 78 for parking.

Another workshop is scheduled for October 26, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at St. George Rosenwald School (205 Ann Street, St. George).

County leaders say the workshops are open to everyone, and families are encouraged to attend.