Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight wins re-election

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There was a clear front-runner in the race for Dorchester County sheriff.

The incumbent, Sheriff LC Knight, has more than 60% of votes compared to challenger Trumaine Moorer’s 39%.

Knight says since becoming sheriff, the county has grown immensely, and that he plans to add more manpower.

On Tuesday, he laid out his plans to better the county in the future. “I’m going to continue working hard and help the sheriff’s office grow,” he said. “We have a lot of things on the table to do and the councils helping us do some of them.”

LC Knight has served as Dorchester County Sheriff since 2009.