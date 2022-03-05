DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Scammers pretending to be associated with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office have sent a Facebook message as part of a phishing scheme.

Dorchester County deputies are reporting Facebook messages pretending to be from Sheriff L.C. Knight.

The messages – from the handle “hocikek682” – greet recipients, inform them of a program to help people pay their bills, and then ask if they are interested in receiving more information.

Deputies say that the messages and identity are “in no way connected to the Sheriff; this is not a legitimate message.”

The message is a scam to solicit the recipients’ personal information and they are advised not to respond, according to deputies.

Those who are contacted are asked to contact (843) 873-5111 to report the message.

To report information on the identity of the subject involved, contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 832-0300, (843) 832-0350, (843) 563-0259, or (843) 563-0350.