DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has rescheduled its annual Santa’s Workshop event due to expected inclement weather.

The workshop was originally scheduled for Sunday; however, the new date will take place Saturday, December 16 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Ashley River Park.

There will be plenty of family-friendly activities during the event including face painting, crafts, cookie decorating, a bounce house, K9 Unit, drone demonstrations, and other surprises.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is also offering a complimentary hot dog lunch while supplies last,” organizers said.

The $2.00 entry fee into Ashley River Park will be waived for individuals who contribute a nonperishable food item, which will be donated to support a local food bank.