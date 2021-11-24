Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K9 deputy Yoshi

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the passing of retired K9 Deputy Yoshi.

Yoshi passed away from medical complications Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

They said Yoshi was an 11-year-old German Shepherd and classified as a full utility working K9.

Retired K9 Deputy Yoshi (Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office)

“He is credited with many physical apprehensions in his career,” deputies said. “His story will live on through many of those who were apprehended by Yoshi and experienced his strength and agility (pain).”

Yoshi retired from the sheriff’s office after eight years of service in November 2020.

“He was lucky to be adopted and to make his forever home with K9 Handler Master Deputy Shane Judy and his family,” the agency said. “Please keep all in your prayers.”