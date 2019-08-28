Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office investigates second drive by shooting of the year

Summerville, SC (WCBD) – Early on Tuesday morning, homeowners living on Embassy Drive in Summerville were woken up by the sound of gunfire.

“A vehicle went by on Embassy Drive and discharged a firearm several times,” says Sheriff L.C Knight of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office.

Following the early morning incident, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office discovered that one home and several cars were struck with gunfire.

Numerous shell casings were also discovered as well.

Residents and Law Enforcement tell me that this is not the first time they’ve seen this sort of incident in the area.

“About 6-8 months ago, we had a similar incident in the same house. I’m not sure right now if it was the same house but we do know that a similar incident happened where someone drove by and fired several rounds,” says Knight.

According to the Sheriff’s office, there was no subject identified for the case in January.

The first time this kind of incident occurred was in 2015 where there was an arrest at the same residence.

At this time the Criminal Investigation Division is Teaming up with the Sheriff’s office to investigate this case.

“We will continue to carry out this investigation until we run out of leads. Evidence can be hard to find because people aren’t usually out at 3 or 4 in the morning. Also in that general location we can’t find many cameras so we are still investigating. We are hoping something will turn up to be reviewed where we can solve it,” says Knight.

No injuries occurred following the incident.

Deputies are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.