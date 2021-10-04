Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in Saturday night vehicle pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a police pursuit that occurred on Oct. 2.

According to the report, the incident occurred at 11:23 P.M. on Stratton Dr. near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Officials report that the driver of a 2018 silver Chevy Silverado, along with two passengers, was stopped after deputies heard gunshots and observed the vehicle make an evasive turn away from police.

Deputies approached the vehicle and observed a plastic bag with white powder on a coin tray and a dark colored backpack.

Following that observation, the driver of the vehicle sped off, nearly striking the responding officer and patrol vehicle. Deputies then pursued the vehicle onto Dorchester Road heading towards Charleston County.

Minutes later, the vehicle struck a second vehicle, flipping and hitting a pole. At that point, all three subjects in the vehicle were detained.

Officers then located items that had been thrown from the vehicle including an AR-15 pistol, illicit narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was placed under arrest for failure to stop for blue lights and transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment. He is currently being held at Dorchester County Detention Center.