DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies will be conducting traffic checkpoints on Thursday.

The checkpoints will be along Hwy 453 and Hwy 15 in the late afternoon and early evening in response to collisions, citizen traffic complaints, and previous enforcement, according to the department.

Drivers will be checked for a valid driver’s license, possible impairment, proper child restraints if applicable, and other violations that may be visible to deputies.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in these areas due to the presence of law enforcement.

Editor’s Note: We often receive comments from people asking why we publicize traffic checkpoints, and the answer is straightforward. Law enforcement agencies are required by law to announce checkpoints by both date and location.

To help reduce offenders, authorities hope to discourage those actions by letting the public know officers will be out there. Research does show there has been a greater reduction in incidents related to drinking and driving after announcing traffic checkpoints.