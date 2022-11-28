DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

According to DCSO, the agency received multiple complaints of a scam Monday in which a person claimed to be a Dorchester County deputy and requested money to resolve arrest warrants. The calls reportedly came from the same number listed as 843-738-8469.

“We will not call you and request money for warrants or civil papers,” the sheriff’s office said.

A similar scam was reported by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in early September.

Anyone who receives this type of call is asked to contact DCSO immediately.