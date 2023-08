SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have temporarily closed the Dorchester County Summerville Library Branch.

According to the Dorchester County Government, electrical issues have prompted officials to temporarily close the Dorchester County Summerville Library Branch.

Officials are working to resolve the issue, but a reopening date has not been released.

Dorchester County Libraries’ Jennie J. McMahan Library in St. George will remain open.

