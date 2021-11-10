Dorchester County to end mask requirement in most county buildings

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County government on Wednesday announced that it will end the mask requirement in most county buildings, effective November 12 at 5:00 p.m.

The requirement had been in place since August as COVID-19 cases spiked in the Lowcountry.

Currently, cases are trending downward and vaccines are available to much of the population, which prompted Dorchester County to end the mandate.

However, masks will still be required in the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, as well as in court facilities based on an order by SC Chief Justice Warren Beatty.